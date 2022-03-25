New York Jets Flight Connections 3/25/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. After the original thought was that Tyreek Hill was debating between picking between the Dolphins and the Jets, Hill put that debate to rest in his introductory press conference. In the conference he dismissed the claim that he was even considering the Jets, which is a little surprising to me given the direction the team is expected to go. While the Jets had a worse season than the Dolphins, the Dolphins are a team on the brink of shambles given the situation with their ownership. The only disappointment from my end is the Jets’ inability to land a solid veteran wide receiver to help Wilson in Year 2. Let’s hope the draft has some diamonds in it for the Jets. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Stefan Stelling - Joe Douglas and the NY Jets are building a culture, one player at a time

Andrew Golden - NY Jets fans have no reason to panic after missing out on Tyreek Hill

Michael Nania - Tyreek Hill on how close he was to choosing NY Jets: "Who?"

Geoff Magliocchetti - Why Tyreek Hill's decision is a blessing in disguise for NY Jets

David Wyatt-Hupton - Up the Hill, and down again

Ryan Dunleavy - Jets still hunting for top receivers after missing on Tyreek Hill

Justin Fried - 4 non-Tyreek Hill wide receiver trade targets for the NY Jets

Darryl Slater - NFL Draft 2022: After Chiefs trade Tyreek Hill to Dolphins, pressure increases on Jets’ Joe Douglas to nail his picks

SNY - Here are the wide receivers the Jets might target in the 2022 NFL Draft | The Draft Plan

Blake Pace - New York Jets Should Pick USC WR Drake London in 2022 NFL Draft

AJ Spurr - 2022 NFL mock draft has Jameson Williams joining New York Jets

Tim Crean - NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Jr. Predicts Yet Another Boneheaded New York Jets Overreach

Allen Settle - Why the NY Jets shouldn't draft Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 4 overall

Michael Nania - NY Jets draft: Ranking the top EDGE prospects in 3 key stats

Ryan Moran - NY Jets 7-round mock draft: Jets load up on coveted defensive prospects

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Re-Sign QB Joe Flacco

Geoff Magliocchetti - Zach Wilson welcomes back Joe Flacco in elite fashion

Kristen Wong - Zach Wilson sure is happy the NY Jets re-signed Joe Flacco

Randy Lange - How Does New TE Tyler Conklin Love the Jets? Let Him Count the Ways

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Re-Sign OL Dan Feeney

Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: Portion of Sheldon Rankins’ contract now guaranteed

NewYorkJets.com - 4 Things to Know About Jets CB D.J. Reed's Toughness On and Off the Field

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Mark Gunn

