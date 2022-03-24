Podcast: The Tyreek Hill Chase Shows the Flaw in the Jets’ Wide Receiver Strategy

Yesterday the focus of the NFL was on Tyreek Hill as out of nowhere the star receiver became available on the trade market. It quickly became apparent that either the Jets or the Dolphins would acquire him. Kansas City left Hill with the choice, and he chose Miami.

On today’s podcast I discuss the events of the day. I personally am not that upset about Hill ending up elsewhere. I don’t think this necessarily would have been as great of a move as many others.

That said, I also think the saga shows some pretty deep flaws into the Jets’ approach at the position this offseason. Wide receiver is weak. Zach Wilson is entering a critical year, and the Jets took an approach that has plenty of risk involved for something they cannot afford to be wrong about. I discuss all of this and where things go from here on today’s show.