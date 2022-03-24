New York Jets Flight Connections 3/24/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day! The Jets missed out on the Tyreek Hill sweepstakes, as the Kansas City Chiefs traded the star wide receiver to the Jets’ rival, the Miami Dolphins. Reports came out that the Jets and Chiefs had a deal in place, where New York was set to give the Chiefs two 2nd round picks in this year’s draft. Tyreek Hill simply picked the Miami Dolphins over the Jets. The Jets went from preparing to have Hill as their WR1 on offense, to having to prepare to defend against him twice a year; quite a turnaround. After striking out on multiple big name free agents at the position, the Jets will have to address it in the draft. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Jack Bell - Notebook | Jets Filled Holes on Offense and Defense in Free Agency

Mason Smoller - Grading New York Jets 2022 Free Agent Additions

Rich Cimini - New York Jets newcomers excited about Zach Wilson's 'incredible' talent

David Wyatt-Hupton - The Wide Receiver Question

Stefan Stelling - The New York Jets' future WR1 might already be on the roster

Max Goodman - What Tyreek Hill Trade to Miami Dolphins Means For New York Jets

Ralph Vacchiano - Following Tyreek Hill miss, Jets' Joe Douglas must finally land a game-changing player

Scott Thompson - What should Jets do next after missing out on Tyreek Hill? Two words: Sauce Gardner

Brian Costello - NFL free agency: Jets' D.J. Reed says he's one of best CBs

Jack Bell - Jets DE Jacob Martin: ‘I Love Everything About This Organization’

Randy Lange - 4 Glimpses into New Jets G Laken Tomlinson's Approach to Football and Life

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Re-Sign FB Nick Bawden

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day!