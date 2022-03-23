 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tyreek Hill Traded to the Dolphins

By John B
NFL: AFC Championship-Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets reportedly made a big trade offer for Kansas City Chiefs star receiver Tyreek Hill, but the three-time All Pro is heading to Miami in a trade.

Hill is also getting a lucrative extension.

It sounds like Hill was given his choice between the Jets and the Dolphins and picked Miami.

It seems like this all came together very quickly. Reports broke this morning that Hill would likely be traded, and the Jets and Dolphins were the two most likely destinations. Now the deal is done. The Jets will go up against Hill twice a year in the AFC East.

The team will now likely turn its attention to the NFL Draft to address its need at wide receiver. The Jets own a pair of top ten picks. With a thin receiving room, we might expect the team to use at least one early pick on one of the top receiver prospects.

