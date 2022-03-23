Tyreek Hill Traded to the Dolphins

The Jets reportedly made a big trade offer for Kansas City Chiefs star receiver Tyreek Hill, but the three-time All Pro is heading to Miami in a trade.

Here it is: The #Chiefs are trading six-time Pro Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the #Dolphins, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.



The return is a first-round pick and more, while Hill gets a contract extension that puts him among the highest paid WRs in the NFL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2022

Hill is also getting a lucrative extension.

Overall, this is a 4-year extension worth $120M per agent @DrewJRosenhaus with $72.2M guaranteed. As @TomPelissero said, the 3-year numbers are below. https://t.co/3Ntrj8Edm6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2022

It sounds like Hill was given his choice between the Jets and the Dolphins and picked Miami.

Tyreek Hill picked the #Dolphins. The #Jets were in it until the end. https://t.co/45AaTAKXKf — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 23, 2022

It seems like this all came together very quickly. Reports broke this morning that Hill would likely be traded, and the Jets and Dolphins were the two most likely destinations. Now the deal is done. The Jets will go up against Hill twice a year in the AFC East.

The team will now likely turn its attention to the NFL Draft to address its need at wide receiver. The Jets own a pair of top ten picks. With a thin receiving room, we might expect the team to use at least one early pick on one of the top receiver prospects.