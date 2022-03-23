Reports: Jets in Discussions to Trade for Tyreek Hill

Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is reportedly available on the trade market, and the Jets are one of two teams involved in discussions along with the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins.

Multiple teams were approached about a potential Tyreek Hill trade, but the Jets and Dolphins emerged in recent days as the two finalists, per sources. Hill is now likely to wind up as a Jet or Dolphin. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

The #Jets are in on Tyreek Hill, sources confirm. They are among the finalists.



From what I’m told, the ball is now in Tyreek Hill’s court. What does he want? NYJ or Miami.



Jets won’t be outbid. Just a matter of what Hill prefers. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 23, 2022

Hill has made the Pro Bowl every year of his career. He was a First Team All Pro as a rookie as a punt returner in 2016. He was named to the All Pro Second Team in 2018 and First Team in 2020 as a wide receiver. He has gone over 1,100 receiving yards in four of his six NFL seasons.

Hill is one of the fastest receivers in the NFL. He has been utilized in Kansas City both as a deep threat and with the ball in his hands on manufactured touches.

Reports indicate contract discussions in Kansas City have stalled, leading to these trade discussions. We will keep you informed of future developments as they emerge.