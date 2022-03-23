Jets Post-Free Agency Podcast Mailbag

Today the weekly podcast mailbag returns after a week off due to free agency. As always I thank you for your questions. The mailbag show could not happen without mailbag questions.

Today we discuss whether the Jets avoided overpaying at the wide receiver position in free agency, whether it is realistic to expect a strong performance from the team in 2022, whether the Jets could be in line for compensatory picks (no), what the Jets need to do in the upcoming NFL Draft to be able to say they have supported Zach Wilson, whether the offseason moves indicate there will be schematic changes from the team going forward, the extent free agent strategy was impacted by the positions of depth in the Draft, and the lack of consensus on big boards.

Locked On Jets is now on YouTube. Subscribe and give the episode a thumbs up if you like what you see.