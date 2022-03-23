The 2022 GGN Community Mock Draft Selection Thread

The 2022 GGN Community Mock Draft is now open. The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock. Selections may be made immediately, and as soon as one selection is made the next selection is on the clock. However, NO PICK IS DUE PRIOR TO THURSDAY, MARCH 24 AT 3 A.M. EDT. We’d like to move this along as briskly as possible, so if people are ready to pick right away that’s great, but everybody still gets at least 12 hours from the official opening time of 3 P.M. Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Everybody please note, we have reduced the time for draft picks to 12 hours this year in an effort to keep this moving. We’ll see how this goes. If it becomes obvious too many people are missing picks and the 12 hour time limit is too restrictive we’ll move back to more time next year.

THIS THREAD IS ONLY FOR MAKING SELECTIONS. All other discussions, comments, jokes, etc. belong in the discussion Fanpost linked Here. Anything posted in the comments of this Selection Thread that isn’t a selection will be deleted.

Here is the current draft order. This will change as trades flow in. All trades and selections will be posted in this article.

1. Jacksonville (WhiskeysRunningLow): Aidan Hutchinson

2. Detroit (JoeyMagz)

3. Houston (GenoTime7)

4. New York Jets (superhuman)

5. New York Giants (JetsYankees)

6. Carolina (Square1)

7. New York Giants (JetsYankees)

8. Atlanta (7 to Shea)

9. Seattle (Dilligaf010)

10. New York Jets (superhuman)

11. Washington (Kendrick Hills 10307)

12. Minnesota (BroNamath)

13. Houston (GenoTime7)

14. Baltimore (1251 Ludlow)

15. Philadelphia (Jeremy J. Jackson)

16. Philadelphia (Jeremy J. Jackson)

17. Los Angeles Chargers (Traveling Man)

18. New Orleans (captainspoon)

19. Philadelphia (Jeremy J. Jackson)

20. Pittsburgh (Njb45)

21. New England (willtakecharge4)

22. Green Bay (Ponti)

23. Arizona (Canadian Jet)

24. Dallas (PerpetualDissapointment)

25. Buffalo (314row4seat9)

26. Tennessee (newman104)

27. Tampa Bay (RedG33)

28. Green Bay (Ponti)

29. Kansas City (ChadMarsh)

30. Kansas City (ChadMarsh)

31. Cincinnati (Imacamper)

32. Detroit (JoeyMagz)

Teams without a first round selection:

Miami (Janksum)

Chicago (tom spicer)

Cleveland (Nanananananana)

Denver (GenoTime7)

Indianapolis (shiff71)

San Francisco (The Joe Douglas Runway)

Teams without a first or second round selection:

Las Vegas (MacGregor Wells)

Los Angeles Rams (HugeJetsFan)