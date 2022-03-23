New York Jets Flight Connections 3/23/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. At this point, what can be said that hasn’t been said already. Gearing up towards the draft, there’s still some potential holes on the team that Joe Douglas could try and fill with what’s left on the free agent market. While the team is unlikely to land any game-changers at this point in free agency, finding an exceptional depth piece could help shift the balance of the team in a positive direction going forward. As for the draft itself, the team is loaded up on high-value picks; meaning that there’s ample opportunity to land multiple playmakers in the draft. Hopefully Douglas is able to replicate his ‘21 draft this year, and not his first draft in 2020. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
Jake Brown - 'Gang's All Here' Podcast: Jets' Free Agent Splash
Max Schneider - Grading New York Jets Moves in Free Agency
Ethan Greenberg - Jets QB Mike White Signs RFA Tender
Paul Schwartz - Jets add quarterback depth by re-signing Mike White
Ethan Greenberg - Jets Re-Sign OL Conor McDermott
Ryan Moran - How the NY Jets should approach the second wave of free agency
David Wyatt-Hupton - Tackle it later..
David Wyatt-Hupton - Why drafting an O-lineman at #4 would back the NY Jets into a corner
Ralph Vacchiano - Jets 3-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Gang Green wants finishing touches on productive offseason
Andrew Golden - 2022 NFL first-round mock draft: NY Jets capitalize on enticing trade offer
Mike Rosenstein - NFL Draft 2022: ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest 1st-round mock projects Jets get top wide receiver, shutdown corner
Justin Fried - Why trading Mekhi Becton makes absolutely no sense for the NY Jets
Blake Pace - New York Jets QB Zach Wilson Film Breakdown: Week 3 vs. Denver Broncos
Ryan Cole - Zach Wilson and Corey Davis meet up for offseason work in Nashville
Ethan Greenberg - Jets' New CB D.J. Reed: ‘My Story, I’m Still Writing It'
Randy Lange - 6 Things to Know About Just-Signed Jets TE C.J. Uzomah
Here are your missed connections from yesterday.
I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day!
Poll
Should the Jets select an OL at #4 in the NFL Draft?
-
15%
Yes
-
68%
No
-
15%
Meh
Loading comments...