Mike White Re-Signs With the Jets

Quarterback Mike White has signed the one year restricted free agent contract offered to him by the Jets.

QB Mike White has signed his RFA tender. #Jets pic.twitter.com/eKNh7OhNzC — NYJ Communications (@NYJetsPR) March 22, 2022

White’s contract will come in around $2.5 million. As a restricted free agent, White was free to seek and accept offers from another team. Had he agreed to a deal, the Jets would have had the right to match the offer or receive a fifth round pick as compensation. By signing the one year deal, White will become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

White, of course, was the hero of the Jets’ upset win over the eventual AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals in place of an injured Zach Wilson. White threw for 405 yards in that game.

Despite those heroics, White is the likely underdog in the chase for the backup quarterback job as the Jets recently retained the services of Joe Flacco for another season. Prior to Wilson’s return to the lineup after Thanksgiving, the Jets replaced White in the lineup with Flacco for a game against Miami in November won by the Dolphins.