Podcast: Evaluating OL, DL, and LB After Free Agency

On today’s podcast we continue the series evaluating the Jets roster after free agency. Today we move to the trenches, taking a look at the offensive line, defensive line, and linebacker.

Of these three groups, the Jets were the most active in free agency on the offensive line when they upgraded right guard by signing Laken Tomlinson. In some ways, this completes the line. There is no obvious weakness. Still there is an argument to be made for drafting an offensive lineman early. I address that on today’s episode.

Then I move to the defensive side of the ball. The Jets were not very active on the line or at linebacker in free agency. At one of these spots, we might expect an early pick in the NFL Draft. The other might be an area where the team feels good. I discuss all of this and more on today’s Locked On Jets episode.