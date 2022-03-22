NY Jets: 2022 GGN Community Mock Draft

Attention all draftniks. Shortly we will be conducting the 2022 Gang Green Nation community mock draft, and we want all of you fine people to take part... well at least as many of you fine people as this exercise will allow. This is the sign up thread. The mock draft will commence on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23, AT 3:00 P.M., meaning whoever signs up for the Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the clock. The rules for the mock draft are as follows:

Superhuman will take the Jets. Part of the purpose of this is to study and know a different team around the league. Everyone knows the Jets needs, what they have, what young guys are good or stink, etc. Learn that for another team. You will have 12 hours from the previous selection to make your selection. We are trying something different this year, decreasing the selection time in an effort to keep this thing moving. If you do not pick within those 12 hours, I will make your pick for you, taking the highest available player from this consensus big board, and you will be replaced by the first available volunteer for any other picks you may hold in the draft. If you expect to miss your selection and wish to make your pick anyway, you may e-mail me at macgregorwells@gmail.com with a list of up to five selections in order of your preference, and I will pick from your list, provided any are still available at the time your selection comes up. Long story short: This is a long term commitment. You are expected to be aware of when your picks come up through a full month. You are expected to check in daily, at a minimum, to respond to any trade offers that may come your way and to make your picks. The level of commitment required for this is excessive and obsessive. It is not for everyone. It is not for most people. If you are not the type of GGN member that checks in daily please don’t sign up. If you aren’t sure whether you can make the commitment please don’t sign up. Let those who can see this through have a go at it. Trades are allowed. You can trade current year picks, 2023 picks, and players. You cannot trade picks beyond next year, so no dealing your 2024 second round pick to move back into the 2022 first round. A fanpost has been set up for all trade chatter to occur. If both parties agree to a trade, the parties should email the details to me at macgregorwells@gmail.com. If a trade is absolutely ludicrous, it will be vetoed. Also be mindful of how the trading of a player affects the salary cap. We’re not asking that anyone be an expert capologist, but at least have some idea generally where your team stands with respect to the cap and how much cap space your team has. If a trade is not cap compliant for your team’s cap it will be rejected. You can cure a cap deficiency by cutting players, but not by restructuring contracts or adding voidable years. Trading action tends to be wild, fast and furious in this mock draft. Before you sign up be aware of this and be sure you can commit to checking in regularly to see if any trade offers have been made to you. The draft will continue for as many rounds as we can fit in. It will end the day before the real NFL draft commences. DO NOT SIGN UP IF YOU ARE ONLY INTERESTED IN THE FIRST ROUND. In the past we have gone as deep as the sixth round. If you’re not interested in going that deep into the draft, please don’t sign up. Sign ups are first come, first served. If you know that you do not check in on a daily basis and you stand a good chance of missing your selections or not seeing or responding to trade offers, PLEASE, PLEASE don’t sign up. We can only keep things running quickly and smoothly if you are committed to sticking around for the full month and making your picks in a timely manner. The initial draft order is set as of the time and date this article is published. Any trades in the real world occurring after this article goes live will not be reflected in the GGN mock draft order. All participants are expected to keep track of their own draft picks. You can find all your draft picks by typing your team into the box of this nifty Drafttek trade value chart. This chart is the official NFL draft order. DO NOT GO BY ANY OTHER SITE’S DRAFT ORDER. THE DRAFTTEK CHART IS BINDING FOR ALL TEAMS.

Here is the draft order for round 1:

1. Jacksonville (WhiskeysRunningLow)

2. Detroit (JoeyMagz)

3. Houston (GenoTime7)

4. New York Jets (superhuman)

5. New York Giants (JetsYankees)

6. Carolina (Square1)

7. New York Giants (JetsYankees)

8. Atlanta (7 to Shea)

9. Seattle (Dilligaf010)

10. New York Jets (superhuman)

11. Washington (Kendrick Hills 10307)

12. Minnesota

13. Houston (GenoTime7)

14. Baltimore

15. Philadelphia (Jeremy J. Jackson)

16. Philadelphia (Jeremy J. Jackson)

17. Los Angeles Chargers (Traveling Man)

18. New Orleans (captainspoon)

19. Philadelphia (Jeremy J. Jackson)

20. Pittsburgh (Njb45)

21. New England

22. Green Bay (Ponti)

23. Arizona

24. Dallas (PerpetualDissapointment)

25. Buffalo (314row4seat9)

26. Tennessee

27. Tampa Bay

28. Green Bay (Ponti)

29. Miami (Janksum)

30. Kansas City

31. Cincinnati (Imacamper)

32. Detroit (JoeyMagz)

Teams without a first round selection:

Chicago

Cleveland

Denver

Indianapolis

Oakland

Teams without a first or second round selection:

Las Vegas

Los Angeles Rams (HugeJetsFan)

Please sign up in the comments by claiming a team not already taken and let’s make this a fun thing for everyone.