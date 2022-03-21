Jamison Crowder to Sign With the Bills

Free agent Jets slot receiver Jamison Crowder is signing with the Buffalo Bills per Josina Anderson.

WR Jamison Crowder signing a one year deal with Bills, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 21, 2022

Tom Pelissero has the financial details.

WR Jamison Crowder to the #Bills on a one year deal worth up to $4 million, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 21, 2022

Crowder was signed as a free agent from Washington prior to the 2019 season and was the rare recent Jets free agent success story. He led the team in receptions all three years in green and white. Prior to the 2021 season, Crowder agreed to take a paycut. His last year with the team was difficult as injuries limited him to 12 games. He still led the team with 51 receptions.

The Jets will now face their old friend twice a year as he moves to AFC East rival Buffalo.

The Jets’ receiving corps is unproven on paper as Corey Davis is the only member of the team with a 600 yard season on his resume. Crowder’s departure certainly seems to be another indication Joe Douglas is confident the unproven group will develop perhaps with the addition of a rookie or two through the NFL Draft.