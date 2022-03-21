Podcast: Evaluating the Jets’ Upgrades in the Secondary in Free Agency

It seems like free agency has quieted down for the Jets. Most of the cap space has been spent for 2022. There still might be some depth moves in the weeks and months ahead, but the last major chance to upgrade the roster will be coming up in a few weeks in the NFL Draft.

With that in mind this week I will have a podcast focus this week assessing the roster. I did this before the beginning of free agency. Now I will do it again. Today begins the series with a look at the cornerbacks and safeties. Both positions saw significant free agent signings. At one of these spots some work remains heading into the Draft. I discuss all of this and more on today’s Locked On Jets.

