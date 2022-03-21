New York Jets Flight Connections 3/21/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. As we start to reach the dwindling point of free agency, one thing has kind of stuck out to me, and that is the lack of WR signings by the Jets and Joe Douglas. Seeing players like Robert Woods and Amari Cooper being had for pennies on the dollar with the Jets having a need at the position is a confusing one. While Corey Davis is a good WR2, he’s not exactly the most reliable player at the position. And while I like the additions of Uzomah and Conklin, a reliable WR would help Wilson out a lot more. It’s probable that the team drafts a WR this year, but you can’t necessarily rely on that production, or if the player will pan out in the future, as we’ve seen with numerous WR picks in the team’s history. While I’m disappointed on that end, it remains to be seen how things will play out going forward. Let’s hope it works out. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

