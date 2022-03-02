Jets March Podcast Mailbag

As we approach the start of drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, today is our weekly podcast mailbag. This is the point where I thank everybody who submitted questions. While there was not enough time to answer all questions that were sent, they are all appreciated. If your question went unanswered, feel free to submit it for a future mailbag installment.

Today we discuss whether Jets fans should have disappointment over the lack of apparent can’t miss prospects in a year where the team has multiple top ten picks, past players I wanted the Jets to pick and how things turned out, whether there might be difficulty in landing a top pass catcher, the concerns that could come with players coming off serious injuries, Robert Saleh’s motivational skills, and the importance of the center position.

Locked On Jets is now on YouTube. Subscribe and give the episode a thumbs up if you like what you see.