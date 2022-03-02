Joe Douglas Combine Press Conference Thread

Jets general manager Joe Douglas is scheduled to speak to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine at 1:00 pm Eastern today. General managers and head coaches in attendance at the event usually have a press availability. Head coach Robert Saleh is not attending. He had a brief press conference with beat writers this morning.

As always, these offseason press conferences generate a lot of attention. For the most part, however, they are light on specifics and heavy on cliches. No team is going to give away its strategy prior to free agency or the Draft. We might, however, get a few pieces of insight into the team’s thinking as it approaches the offseason. Time will tell how useful Douglas’ information is.

