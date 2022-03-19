New York Jets Flight Connections 03/19/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The first wave of free agency is largely over and the Jets have added a number of interesting pieces to the puzzle. There are still some good players out there, so Joe Douglas and company may be adding to the mix in the coming weeks leading up to the draft. In addition the Jets have plenty of draft capital to work some trades if the right opportunity arises. Stay tuned - there could still be plenty of fireworks involved with the rebuilding of this Jets team.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in March:

Randy Lange - What Do You Think of the Jets' Free-Agent Signings So Far?

Randy Lange - Jets Trade LB Blake Cashman to Texans for 2023 Sixth-Round Pick

Brian Costello - C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin ready to do some damage with Jets

Ryan Dunleavy - Jordan Whitehead, newest Jets DB, is Darrelle Revis' cousin

DJ Bien-Aime II - New Jets CB D.J. Reed says he's ready to take the next step

Max Goodman - New York Jets CB D.J. Reed Felt Disrespected By Seattle Seahawks in Free Agency

DJ Bien-Aime II - Breaking down the film on new Jets CB D.J. Reed

Kristen Wong - New NY Jets CB D.J. Reed is confident he can be CB1

Katie Francis - Jets news: D.J. Reed trashes Seahawks offer before signing with New York

Brian Costello - Jets coach John Benton arrested for DUI in New Jersey

Michael Obermuller - Jets OL Coach John Benton Arrested for DUI: Report

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Listed as Best Free Agent Fit for Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu

Michael Obermuller - Jets’ John Franklin-Myers Recruits Robert Woods via Trade

Michael Obermuller - Ex-Jets QB Signs on to Backup Russell Wilson: Report

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Ex-Jets Weapon Ty Montgomery Signs Multi-Year Deal With Pats

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Rumors Could Hint at George Fant, Mekhi Becton Trade

Phil Sullivan - Jets Sign Edge Rusher Jacob Martin

Justin Fried - NY Jets coach reportedly arrested for a DUI in New Jersey

Justin Fried - Robert Woods and 4 wide receivers the NY Jets can still trade for

Kristen Wong - NY Jets were one of the finalists for Chandler Jones in free agency

Justin Fried - NY Jets sign high-upside pass rush depth in DE Jacob Martin

Justin Fried - NY Jets complete their tight end makeover signing Tyler Conklin

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: Takeaways from Jets’ Tyler Conklin deal

Tyler Greenawalt - 2022 NFL free agency: What the newest Jets said after signing with NY

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: Only 4 of Mike Maccagnan’s 34 draft picks remain

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: Takeaways from Jets’ D.J. Reed deal

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: Takeaways from Jets’ Jordan Whitehead deal

Gary Phillips - 2022 NFL free agency: New York Jets S Lamarcus Joyner contract details

Gary Phillips - 2022 NFL free agency: New York Jets TE C.J. Uzomah contract details

Gary Phillips - 2022 NFL free agency: Jets’ Jordan Whitehead didn’t get offer from Bucs

Marty Schupak - NY Jets Winston Hill, Offensive Line Royalty!

Kendall Capps - Jets news: New York adds another weapon for Zach Wilson in free agency

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.