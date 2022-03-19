New York Jets Flight Connections 03/19/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The first wave of free agency is largely over and the Jets have added a number of interesting pieces to the puzzle. There are still some good players out there, so Joe Douglas and company may be adding to the mix in the coming weeks leading up to the draft. In addition the Jets have plenty of draft capital to work some trades if the right opportunity arises. Stay tuned - there could still be plenty of fireworks involved with the rebuilding of this Jets team.
Randy Lange - What Do You Think of the Jets' Free-Agent Signings So Far?
Randy Lange - Jets Trade LB Blake Cashman to Texans for 2023 Sixth-Round Pick
Brian Costello - C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin ready to do some damage with Jets
Ryan Dunleavy - Jordan Whitehead, newest Jets DB, is Darrelle Revis' cousin
DJ Bien-Aime II - New Jets CB D.J. Reed says he's ready to take the next step
Max Goodman - New York Jets CB D.J. Reed Felt Disrespected By Seattle Seahawks in Free Agency
DJ Bien-Aime II - Breaking down the film on new Jets CB D.J. Reed
Kristen Wong - New NY Jets CB D.J. Reed is confident he can be CB1
Katie Francis - Jets news: D.J. Reed trashes Seahawks offer before signing with New York
Brian Costello - Jets coach John Benton arrested for DUI in New Jersey
Michael Obermuller - Jets OL Coach John Benton Arrested for DUI: Report
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Listed as Best Free Agent Fit for Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu
Michael Obermuller - Jets’ John Franklin-Myers Recruits Robert Woods via Trade
Michael Obermuller - Ex-Jets QB Signs on to Backup Russell Wilson: Report
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Ex-Jets Weapon Ty Montgomery Signs Multi-Year Deal With Pats
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Rumors Could Hint at George Fant, Mekhi Becton Trade
Phil Sullivan - Jets Sign Edge Rusher Jacob Martin
Justin Fried - NY Jets coach reportedly arrested for a DUI in New Jersey
Justin Fried - Robert Woods and 4 wide receivers the NY Jets can still trade for
Kristen Wong - NY Jets were one of the finalists for Chandler Jones in free agency
Justin Fried - NY Jets sign high-upside pass rush depth in DE Jacob Martin
Justin Fried - NY Jets complete their tight end makeover signing Tyler Conklin
Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: Takeaways from Jets’ Tyler Conklin deal
Tyler Greenawalt - 2022 NFL free agency: What the newest Jets said after signing with NY
Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: Only 4 of Mike Maccagnan’s 34 draft picks remain
Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: Takeaways from Jets’ D.J. Reed deal
Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: Takeaways from Jets’ Jordan Whitehead deal
Gary Phillips - 2022 NFL free agency: New York Jets S Lamarcus Joyner contract details
Gary Phillips - 2022 NFL free agency: New York Jets TE C.J. Uzomah contract details
Gary Phillips - 2022 NFL free agency: Jets’ Jordan Whitehead didn’t get offer from Bucs
Marty Schupak - NY Jets Winston Hill, Offensive Line Royalty!
Kendall Capps - Jets news: New York adds another weapon for Zach Wilson in free agency
