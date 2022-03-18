Jets Free Agency News and Live Updates 3/18

Free agency in the NFL continues on Friday.

It remains to be seen how much activity there will be. It seems like things are beginning to slow down. Many of the big names in a fairly thin class have struck deals. Of course, there still are quality players available who might be able to help a team. Many of the remaining players could be depth pieces who fill important roles.

Will the Jets get involved again? The team was quiet on Thursday. There also is a bit of mystery as to how much cap space remains as we await full details on the structures and first year cap hits of players they have agreed to terms with.

The GGN Twitter widget will keep you up to date with all of the latest developments today. It is embedded below for your widget viewing pleasure. If news breaks, the widget will have it.