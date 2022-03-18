Podcast: Assessing What the Jets Have Done Right and Wrong So Far in Free Agency

The Jets have been very active in free agency over the last few days. They have attempted to upgrade numerous key spots in their lineup. After a slow Thursday, we spend today’s podcast taking a look at the positive and negative aspects of free agency so far.

There are some things that have been done well and others where I think the team’s strategy might be a bit lacking. Of course this is all preliminary. We still have a Draft and the rest of free agency to go. Free agency will continue in the months ahead. While the pace is slowing, there are always players available deep into the spring and early into the summer. There also are frequently surprise trade requests. My point is this is more of a progress report than a final report card.

