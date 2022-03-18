New York Jets Flight Connections 3/18/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day! As we start to reach the depth-signing portion of free agency, it seems like the Jets’ draft priorities are starting to become a little clearer. With the lack of star edge rusher and wide receiver signings in free agency, you can almost assuredly assume that the team will go that route in the draft. Personally, I would be shocked if the team didn’t do that. While Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, and Braxton Berrios are a good starting group, the team needs another playmaker at the position. Having two reliable tight ends will also help, but I was a little surprised not to hear the Jets go after a top-end veteran receiver. We’ll see how it shakes out as the days progress. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

