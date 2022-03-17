Jets Free Agency News and Live Updates 3/17

Free agency continues today in the NFL.

This is the first full official day of free agency. The new league year arrived yesterday afternoon. For all practical purposes this is not a particularly meaningful designation in this day and age. In today’s NFL things begin with the start of the legal tampering period, which was Monday.

Many of the top players are off the board. Some of them have signed with the Jets.

It seemed like the Jets started turning their attention to depth yesterday. They agreed to terms to retain a number of backups. They also bolstered their depth with additions at positions like tight end and defensive line.

