Podcast: Jets Continue to Add Depth in Free Agency

Free agency continued for the Jets on Wednesday, and the team stayed active.

The first day of free agency was dedicated to improving the offense as the team addressed core needs at tight end and right guard. The second day was focused on the defense, the secondary in particular. The theme of day three was depth.

The Jets made some additions to further bolster tight end and edge rusher. The team also brought back a pair of backup quarterbacks. One of these moves was puzzling. It was less puzzling than a trade that followed, though, as the Jets somehow got a sixth round pick for Blake Cashman, a player with minimal value. We discuss all of this on today’s podcast episode.

Locked On Jets is now on YouTube. If you like what you see or hear, click the Subscribe button to receive new episodes automatically as they are posted. Also click the thumbs up button on the video as it really helps the channel.