Jets Agree to Terms With Jacob Martin

The #Jets have added pass-rush, signing former #Texans pass-rusher Jacob Martin to a 3-year, $13.5M extension with more available in incentives. He gets $6M guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

Martin was a sixth round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2018. A year later he was sent to Houston as part of the Jadeceon Clowney trade.

As our old buddy Michael Nania notes over at Jets X-Factor, Martin has a solid history as a pass rusher.

For his career, Martin has created pressure 106 times on 943 pass-rush snaps. That’s a pressure rate of 11.2%, which is above the 2021 league average for edge rushers.

I would guess that Martin will fill the role the team intended for Vinny Curry last year getting on the field and getting after the quarterback on passing downs. Martin also has a fair share of experience on special teams coverage units so it wouldn’t be shocking to see Brant Boyer make some use of him in the game’s third phase.