Reports: Jets Agree To Terms With Tyler Conklin

According to multiple reports, the New York Jets have agreed in principle to a three year, $21 million deal with former Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin.

Tyler Conklin was originally drafted by the Vikings with the 157th overall selection in the 5th round of the 2018 NFL draft. He has spent his entire career thus far with the Vikings. The 6’ 3”, 248 pound tight end spent the first three years of his NFL career as a little used backup in Minnesota, before breaking out in 2021 with a 61 reception, 593 yards performance as the starting tight end. Presumably Conklin will battle the newly acquired C.J. Uzomah for TE1 on the Jets’ roster. With his 27th birthday still four months away, Conklin has an opportunity to become a long term answer at tight end for the Jets if he can continue on his upward trajectory.

The additions of Conklin and Uzomah in rapid succession dramatically transform the Jets’ tight end room. A laughing stock position for years, suddenly the Jets, while still lacking a star at the position, have a very credible top two. Competence has been a long time coming at tight end for the Jets, but it appears to finally be here.