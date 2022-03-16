Jets Free Agency News and Live Updates 3/16

Believe it or not, the official start of free agency is today. That’s at least what the league office will claim. The new league year in the NFL officially begins at 4:00 pm Eastern. That’s when players can formally sign deals with new teams, and trades can be executed.

Of course in reality the offseason is already well underway. While nothing is official yet, deals have already been struck. There might be some players or teams who walk away from them at the last minute before the official signing like Anthony Barr with the Jets three years ago, but we are deep into the offseason.

On day one of the legal tampering period the Jets focused on filling holes on offense. On day two the focus was on defense. What will the team do today as the league year officially begins?

