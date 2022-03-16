Podcast: Jets Upgrade Their Secondary on Day Two of the Legal Tampering Period

The New York Jets stayed active on the second day of the NFL’s “legal tampering” period.

After focusing on the offensive side of the ball on the first day, the attention turned to the defense on day two. To be specific, the Jets targeted upgrades in a secondary that was a weakness for the team in 2021. Seattle’s DJ Reed agreed to terms on a deal to become the team’s new number one cornerback, while Jordan Whitehead signed to step into the lineup as a safety.

On today’s podcast episode we discuss these moves along with a smaller signing and players the Jets lost. It is a recap of an eventful day of free agency.

