New York Jets Flight Connections 3/16/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day! Day 2 of free agency started with a bang for the New York Jets. The team signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ safety Jordan Whitehead, who will presumably replace Marcus Maye. They didn’t stop there, as they signed former Seahawks’ cornerback DJ Reed to help boost the secondary. Don’t forget, the team will also get Carl Lawson back this season as well. On top of that, there’s a decent chance the team goes after a playmaker on that side of the ball as well. While the Jets defense faceplanted in a lot of ways during the 2021 season, expectations should be at a higher level this upcoming year. Let’s hope it all pans out well for Green and White. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Ralph Vacchiano - Jets 2022 Free Agency Report Card: Grading Gang Green's offseason signings

David Wyatt-Hupton - Secondary Makeover

Eric Allen - Jets Get Defensive, Reportedly Add Two Pieces to the Secondary in Free Agency

Geoff Magliocchetti - New York Jets agree to terms with free agent safety Jordan Whitehead

Darryl Slater - Jets land another piece to help fix defense — Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead, who will replace Marcus Maye

Michael Nania - New York Jets agree to terms with free agent CB D.J. Reed

Darryl Slater - Jets’ Joe Douglas signs a cornerback — Seahawks’ D.J. Reed | Will he boost struggling secondary?

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Re-Sign S Lamarcus Joyner

Justin Fried - Why Myles Jack makes all the sense in the world for the NY Jets

Eric Allen - Jets Re-Sign WR-KR Braxton Berrios

Eric Allen - Braxton Berrios: Jets Are 'a Great, Great Destination for Me'

Brian Costello - Braxton Berrios happy to be back with Jets, Zach Wilson

Scott Thompson - Braxton Berrios always wanted Jets in free agency: 'I wasn't trying to auction off to the highest bidder'

Andy Vasquez - NY Jets add Bengals' C.J. Uzomah, filling key need at tight end

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day!