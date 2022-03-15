Saints Agree to Terms With Marcus Maye

The Saints are signing Marcus Maye per Ian Rapoport.

Former #Jets franchised tagged S Marcus Maye is signing with the #Saints, per me and @MikeGarafolo. They get their big-ticket free agent in the secondary. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022

Maye was the Jets’ second round pick in 2017. This was the same Draft where the team picked Jamal Adams in the first round. The tandem developed into arguably the best safety duo in the league.

Maye was the steady, under the radar sidekick who handled the back of the defense. After Adams’ 2020 trade to Seattle, Maye took on more and thrived. He was named team MVP and was one of the few bright spots in a dismal 2-14 season. Maye received the franchise tag as he and the team were unable to reach terms on a long-term deal. Maye’s 2021 season was a difficult one as he played inconsistently. He suffered a torn Achilles in a Thursday night game against the Colts in Week 9 ending his season.

It felt like Maye and the Jets were heading for a split, and this makes it official.