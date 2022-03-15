Morgan Moses Agrees to Deal With the Ravens

Jets tackle Morgan Moses has agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens have agreed to terms with veteran OT Morgan Moses, according to league sources. It will be a three-year, $15 million deal. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 16, 2022

Moses was a summer signing by the Jets last year after being released by Washington.

He began the season as the third tackle, but quickly took over a starting role as Mekhi Becton suffered what would turn into a season ending injury in the team’s opener loss to the Carolina Panthers. Moses went on to start the final 16 games of the season. His steady play helped the Jets survive Becton’s injury.

It would have been good to see the Jets keep Moses, but it was always going to be a difficult see. With Becton and George Fant in place, there isn’t a clear starting spot for him in New York. With plenty of teams in need of a tackle, better opportunities were going to be out there for him.

The Jets now search for more tackle depth.