Jets Improved Their Secondary on Day Two of Free Agency

After spending Monday focusing on the offense, the Jets turned their attention to the defense on day two of free agency. To be more specific, the team its attention to the defensive backfield.

The Jets agreed to terms with Seahawks cornerback DJ Reed on a 3 year, $33 million deal. The 25 year old corner has only 24 career starts, but when he has played over the last two years he has played well. Reed projects as the number one corner for the Jets.

The Jets went hard after Saints safety Marcus Williams, but the free agent agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens. Plan B was Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead, who agreed to come to the Jets on a 2 year, $14.5 million deal.

