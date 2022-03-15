Reports: Jets Agree To Terms With Jordan Whitehead

According to multiple reports, the New York Jets have agreed in principle to a two year, $14.5 million deal with 25 year old (in three days) former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead.

Jordan Whitehead was originally drafted by the Buccaneers with the 117th overall selection in the 4th round of the 2018 NFL draft. The 5’ 10”, 198 pound safety spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Buccaneers, where he played 59 games, 55 of them starts. In four years Whitehead has racked up 292 tackles, 25 passes defended, 22 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. Whitehead has been moved all over the field, but he has thrived primarily in a box safety role, defending the run. He has had a missed tackle rate above 13% in three of his four years in the NFL, which is significantly worse than the average of less than 11% for NFL defensive backs. He has also been a below average pass defender for most of his four years in the NFL.

The addition of Jordan Whitehead gives the Jets another young piece in the secondary who perhaps can develop into a long term answer at safety. The Jets have with two moves this afternoon significantly upgraded what was perhaps the worst secondary in the NFL a day ago.