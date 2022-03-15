Reports: Jets Agree To Terms With D.J. Reed

According to multiple reports, the New York Jets have agreed in principle to a three year, $33 million deal with 25 year old former Seattle Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed.

D.J. Reed was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the 142nd overall selection in the 5th round of the 2018 NFL draft. The diminutive 5’ 9”, 193 pound cornerback spent the first two years of his NFL career with the 49ers, where he played 31 games as a role player at cornerback. In 2020 Reed was acquired by the Dallas Cowboys on waivers, but he never played a snap for the team. The Cowboys cut Reed and the Seattle Seahawks acquired him in September 2020. Reed played in 24 games for the Seahawks over the last two seasons, starting 22. He developed into one of the better starting cornerbacks in the NFL, and he has the potential to be a cornerstone of the Jets defense for the foreseeable future. Reed does not have elite size or speed at the position, but he is very good in both man and zone coverage and he is a nice fit for the Jets defense.

The addition of D.J. Reed solidifies a shaky Jets cornerback room and refutes the idea that the Jets do not value the position. If the Jets were to spend a top pick on a cornerback in the draft, the team could quickly go from shaky to top notch at cornerback in one offseason. It would be nice to build a position of strength rather than just patching holes in a substandard position group.