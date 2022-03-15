Jets Free Agency News and Live Updates 3/15

Today is the second day of the legal tampering period.

On the first day the focus was on the offense for the Jets. The team added a new right guard and a new tight end. A few other depth players were also retained.

Much work remains. The Jets still need help at wide receiver. They also need to add to one of the worst defenses in the league. If anything, that unit is actually a bit worse than it was entering the legal tampering period as Foley Fatukasi agreed to terms with Jacksonville. The Jets could use help all across the defense. They continue to be linked with some pretty big names.

No name is bigger than the GGN Twitter widget. It is embedded below to provide you with all of the latest updates from the unofficial second day of free agency. It will refresh automatically as news breaks throughout the day.