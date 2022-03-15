Podcast: Jets Get Aggressive Early in Free Agency

The Jets got aggressive on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period with a focus on the offensive side of the football.

The team addressed a pair of needs agreeing to terms with 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson and Bengals tight end CJ Uzomah. The Jets also retained the services of a pair of depth players on the offense. Braxton Berrios and Tevin Coleman agreed to terms to stay with the team. The Jets did lose lose one player as Jaguars defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On today’s podcast we discuss this unofficial first day of free agency for the Jets in the year 2022. How good were these moves? What are some of the potential concerns with the signings? What is ahead for the Jets?

