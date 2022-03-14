The Jets Had a Busy Opening Day of Free Agency

It was an eventful start to free agency for the Jets on Monday.

The Jets added a pair of new starters in guard Laken Tomlinson and tight end CJ Uzomah. The team also retained the services of a pair of depth players. Backup slot receiver Braxton Berrios and backup running back Tevin Coleman both re-signed with the team.

The Jets did lose a key member of the defense as Foley Fatukasi signed a multi-year deal to join the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Activity continues on this first night of NFL free agency. (Or should I call it the first night of the NFL’s legal tampering period?) Teams are still working the phones contacting agents and negotiating deals.

