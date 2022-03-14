 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tevin Coleman to Re-Sign With the Jets

By John B
NFL: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Tevin Coleman is returning to the Jets per Tom Pelissero.

The veteran back signed an inexpensive one year contract last year. It wasn’t clear how much he had left in the tank after a 2020 where he had only 28 rushing attempts due to injury. With the Jets, Coleman ran for 356 yards on 84 carries, a solid 4.2 yard average.

At 28, which is young for some positions but not for running back, Coleman is probably best suited for the third back role. If the Jets find another young back to pair with Michael Carter, Coleman can be a mentor and get into the game on obvious passing downs. Those are situations where young backs have struggles. Coleman, meanwhile has a good reputation for both pass protection and receiving out of the backfield.

It’s a depth move, but I am happy to have Coleman back with the Jets for another year.

