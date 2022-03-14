Reports: Jets Agree To Terms With C.J. Uzomah

According to multiple reports, the New York Jets have agreed in principle to a three year, $24 million deal with former Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah.

C.J. Uzomah was originally drafted by the Bengals with the 157th overall selection in the 5th round of the 2015 NFL draft. He has spent his entire career thus far with the Bengals. The 6’ 6”, 260 pound tight end has spent most of his NFL career in an in-line, primarily blocking role. Uzomah has not exactly been a prolific pass catcher in his career. In seven years in the NFL Uzomah has 163 total receptions and 1591 total receiving yards. He has only exceeded 250 yards in two of seven seasons and he sports a pedestrian 6.9 yards per target for his career. Nonetheless, Uzomah had a career year in 2021, with career highs of 493 yards and 5 touchdowns. Presumably Uzomah becomes the Jets TE1, pending the results of the 2022 draft.

The addition of Uzomah, who will turn 30 years old by the end of the 2022 season, upgrades the worst tight end room in the NFL, but it doesn’t appear to be a move that will have a major impact on the passing offense. For that the Jets appear to be counting on the draft, or perhaps a trade.