Jets to Re-Sign Braxton Berrios

By John B
new
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Jets are bringing back wide receiver and return man Braxton Berrios per Adam Schefter.

Berrios had the best season of his career in 2021 as he posted 431 receiving yards, was First Team All Pro as a kickoff returner, and registered an excellent 13.4 yard average on punt returns.

I think of Berrios as kind of a backup plus type player. He did a solid job filling in at slot receiver for the Jets late in the season. His value on special teams and manufactured touches also helps him bring a little extra to the table. The money seems fair for a backup plus type player.

Whether the deal works out or not comes down to whether Berrios’ 2021 production was the sign of an ascending player or a career year. (Additionally Berrios as a fourth or fifth receiver would make a lot more sense than Berrios in a starting role.)

The money essentially makes this a one year deal with a second year option.

