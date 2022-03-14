Jets to Re-Sign Braxton Berrios

The Jets are bringing back wide receiver and return man Braxton Berrios per Adam Schefter.

Jets are re-signing WR Braxton Berrios on a two-year, $12 million deal that includes $7 million fully guaranteed, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Berrios had the best season of his career in 2021 as he posted 431 receiving yards, was First Team All Pro as a kickoff returner, and registered an excellent 13.4 yard average on punt returns.

I think of Berrios as kind of a backup plus type player. He did a solid job filling in at slot receiver for the Jets late in the season. His value on special teams and manufactured touches also helps him bring a little extra to the table. The money seems fair for a backup plus type player.

Whether the deal works out or not comes down to whether Berrios’ 2021 production was the sign of an ascending player or a career year. (Additionally Berrios as a fourth or fifth receiver would make a lot more sense than Berrios in a starting role.)

The money essentially makes this a one year deal with a second year option.