Foley Fatukasi Leaves the Jets to Sign With the Jaguars

Jets defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi is signing with the Jacksonsville Jaguars.

#Jaguars giving DT Foley Fatukasi three years, $30 million with $20 million fully guaranteed, per his agents at @SPORTSTARSNYC — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

Fatukasi was the rare recent late round success story for the Jets. In both 2019 and 2020 he was quietly one of the top defensive tackles in the league against the run. His play regressed in 2021. Perhaps it was just an off year. Perhaps he wasn't the fit the Jets were looking for in the new system. He was respected in the locker room as his teammates voted him one of the defensive captains in 2021.

I was hoping the Jets could figure out a way to keep Foley, but I anticipated that if the bidding got to $10 million annually that they might bow out. The team already has a lot of money tied up in the defensive line.

I personally wish him the best. He developed into a solid player with the Jets, and now he moves to his next chapter.