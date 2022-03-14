Reports: Jets Land Laken Tomlinson

According to multiple reports, the New York Jets have agreed in principle to a three year, $40+ million deal with former San Francisco 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson. It is believed approximately $27 million of the deal will be guaranteed.

This marks the Jets’ opening salvo in what promises to be an eventful offseason that has the potential to change the trajectory of the franchise. Tomlinson has played left guard his entire career, but he is expected to change sides to play right guard in order to keep promising youngster Alijah Vera-Tucker at his left guard spot.

Laken Tomlinson was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions with the 28th overall selection in the 1st round of the 2015 NFL draft. After two years with the Lions Tomlinson moved over to the San Francisco 49ers organization, where he has been an above average NFL guard for years. The 2021 NFL season marked Tomlinson’s first Pro Bowl honors. Tomlinson looks to be a fine addition to the Jets’ offensive line, though he is perhaps not a long term answer. Tomlinson will be 31 years old before the next Super Bowl is played.

The addition of Tomlinson continues Joe Douglas’ intensive efforts to fix an offensive line that was broken when he joined the Jets’ front office. The current group of George Fant, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Connor McGovern, Laken Tomlinson and Mekhi Becton has the potential to be the best Jets’ offensive line since the days of prime Brick and Mangold. It should be noted that free agent contracts are not official until the new league year starts at 4 pm EDT on Wednesday. Although it is highly unlikely, there is always a small chance any contract announced during the legal tampering period could end up being Anthony Barred.