Jets Free Agency News and Live Updates 3/14

Today begins the NFL’s legal tampering period. Teams are officially allowed to begin negotiating with pending free agents at noon Eastern.

Players cannot officially sign with a new team until the new league year officially begins on Wednesday. In theory teams are not supposed to reach agreements with players, but that is frequently ignored in practice. Of course it is always possible that a player might reach a deal with a new team and back out before the paperwork becomes official as happened with Anthony Barr and the Jets three years ago.

We will see how active the Jets are in the early stages of free agency. There are rumors linking them with many of the top names on the market, but the validity of those rumors is anybody’s guess.

