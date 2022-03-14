Podcast: Jets Pass on Amari Cooper as the Legal Tampering Period Begins

The NFL offseason gets off to its unofficial start today as the legal tampering period begins.

You could argue the offseason is already underway as a big trade was struck in the league over the weekend. The Cowboys agreed to send star receiver Amari Cooper to the Browns for a late round pick and a late round pick swap. Cooper seemed like a logical target for the Jets who needed to upgrade the receiving corps around Zach Wilson. This leaves the question of what the Jets will do at receiver.

On today’s show we discuss the Cooper trade along with the start of the legal tampering period. What names will the Jets pursue? I also offer some advice to try to remain calm during the early stages of free agency. Whether you follow that advice is up to you.

Locked On Jets is now on YouTube. Subscribe where podcasts are found, and give this episode a thumbs up if you enjoy it.