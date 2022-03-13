New York Jets Flight Connections 03/13/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! One more day. One more day and the NFL kicks off the 2022 free agency frenzy. For Jets fans who haven’t had much to look forward to on Sundays for more than a decade, this is our time of the year. Between free agency and the NFL draft the Jets have the opportunity to reshape this franchise and set up a new decade where playoff berths are commonplace. It all starts tomorrow, and if Joe Douglas and friends can’t take one of the NFL’s largest amounts of cap space and the NFL’s richest trove of draft capital and, together with the pieces added over the last two years, set the table for a major Jets turn around over the next few years, well, Douglas may not be around too much longer. No pressure there.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in March:

Steve Serby - Jets could make a run at these three free-agent targets

Brian Costello - Jets' Joe Douglas unlikely to chase big-money free agents

Ryan Dunleavy - Predicting where the top 30 NFL free agents will land

Max Goodman - New York Jets Listed as Suitor For Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry

Max Goodman - NFL Mock Draft: New York Jets Trade With Detroit Lions in First Round, Pick NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu

Blake Pace - Why New York Jets Should Sign Free Agent Safety Jordan Whitehead

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Looking to Add ‘Veteran Leadership’ in Free Agency: Report

Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: D.J. Jones Could Upgrade on Foley Fatukasi

Michael Obermuller - Jets Defender Makes Not-So-Subtle Pitch to Tyrann Mathieu

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Ex-Jets DB Arthur Maulet Signs Multi Year Deal With Steelers

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Fans Angrily React to Missing out on Amari Cooper Trade

Sean Basile - Why the NY Jets should draft Ahmad Gardner at No. 4 overall

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL draft: Jets land pair of defensive studs in Draft Wire mock

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: Things to know about new Jets coach Dan Shamash

Gary Phillips - 2022 NFL free agency: Jets have interest in CB J.C. Jackson

Gary Phillips - Jets retain another safety, exercise Elijah Riley’s option

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.