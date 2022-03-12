New York Jets Flight Connections 03/12/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! NFL free agency kicks off on Monday with the legal tampering period. Generally speaking Joe Douglas does not make big splashes early in the process. We’ll see if that changes this year, as the heat begins to build to see tangible results in what will be the fourth year of Douglas’ six year contract with the Jets. Personally I doubt we’ll see a 2015-esque spending spree by the Jets, as Douglas continues his methodical rebuild, but you never know.
Steve Serby - Joe Schoen, Douglas have no margin for error in NFL draft
Ryan Dunleavy - Ahmad Gardner plans on living up to nickname as lockdown NFL CB
Blake Pace - New York Jets Must Re-Sign Folorunso Fatukasi in Free Agency
Ethan Greenberg - Jets Free Agency | Young Pieces at DB Could Be Supplemented for ‘22
Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange - What Do You Expect From the Jets in Free Agency?
Randy Lange - Robert Saleh and Jets Welcome 4 New Assistant Coaches
Randy Lange - Jim Richards, DB & Special-Teamer for Jets' Super Bowl Team, Has Died
Brian Costello - Jets re-sign safety Lamarcus Joyner to one-year deal
Max Goodman - New York Jets Re-Sign Safety Lamarcus Joyner in Free Agency
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Re-Sign Starter Lamarcus Joyner Ahead of Free Agency
Gary Phillips - 2022 NFL free agency: New York Jets re-sign Lamarcus Joyner
Michael Obermuller - Jets Re-Sign Safety Will Parks Ahead of Free Agency
Gary Phillips - 2022 NFL free agency: New York Jets re-sign S Will Parks
Phil Sullivan - Douglas Starts Making Roster Moves
Jaclyn Hendricks - Tim Tebow calls his first Jets press conference a 'disaster'
DJ Bien-Aime II - Jets must dive into free agency to fix the defense
Rich Cimini - Bad luck, bad decisions: Time for New York Jets to flip free-agent fortunes
Max Goodman - NFL Free Agency: Which Free Agents Will Return to New York Jets This Offseason?
Max Goodman - New York Jets Haven't Given Up on WR Denzel Mims Yet
Max Goodman - New York Jets re-sign OL Conor McDermott to one-year deal
David Wyatt-Hupton - Would swapping out McGovern for Jensen really improve the Jets?
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Rumors: Insider Eyes Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu as 2022 Target
Michael Obermuller - WATCH: Jets’ Zach Wilson Train With Fellow First-Round QB
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Encouraged to Sign Retired Colts Kicker Adam Vinatieri
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Rumors: Eagles’ Fletcher Cox Could Be a Trade Target
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Proposed Jets Trade Sends Multiple Picks for Cowboys’ Amari Cooper
Phil Sullivan - Jets Welcome 4 New Assistant Coaches
Brandyn Pokrass - 2022 NFL Combine: EDGE Talent Showed Up in Spades
Allen Settle - NY Jets overhaul defensive line in Georgia-heavy 7-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft
Justin Fried - NY Jets GM Joe Douglas willing to make a 'bold trade' this offseason
Justin Fried - NY Jets interested in signing LB Bobby Wagner, per report
Kristen Wong - Sam Darnold's trade value has 'cratered' much to NY Jets' delight
Justin Fried - 5 NY Jets free agent targets that weren't franchise tagged
Kristen Wong - NY Jets 'in talks with Joe Flacco,' plan to re-sign the veteran QB
Justin Fried - NY Jets must trade for DK Metcalf after the Russell Wilson trade
Mike Mitchell - 5 under-the-radar fits for the NY Jets in 2022 free agency
Gary Phillips - 2022 NFL mock draft: Who do Jets get post-Russell Wilson trade?
Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: 10 possible Jets targets with ties to Robert Saleh
Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: 6 new free agents Jets could be interested in
Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: 4 things to know about new coach Ben Wilkerson
Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: Marcus Maye receives new court date in DUI case
Marty Schupak - Schupak’s Draft Prospects Top 51, 2.0
Marty Schupak - NY Jets Mark Gastineau: Elite Pass Rusher!
Marty Schupak - Jets Coaches And Fans Beware Of NFL Combine Kool Aid!
Katie Francis - Jets news: New York and Super Bowl MVP mutual interest in free agency
Benedetto Vitale - 2 free agents the Jets must avoid signing in 2022 NFL free agency
Poll
What do you expect your mindset to be after the first week of free agency?
-
42%
Glad
-
6%
Mad
-
13%
Sad
-
1%
Bad
-
8%
Rad
-
26%
I’ve been had
