New York Jets Flight Connections 03/12/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! NFL free agency kicks off on Monday with the legal tampering period. Generally speaking Joe Douglas does not make big splashes early in the process. We’ll see if that changes this year, as the heat begins to build to see tangible results in what will be the fourth year of Douglas’ six year contract with the Jets. Personally I doubt we’ll see a 2015-esque spending spree by the Jets, as Douglas continues his methodical rebuild, but you never know.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in March:

Steve Serby - Joe Schoen, Douglas have no margin for error in NFL draft

Ryan Dunleavy - Ahmad Gardner plans on living up to nickname as lockdown NFL CB

Blake Pace - New York Jets Must Re-Sign Folorunso Fatukasi in Free Agency

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Free Agency | Young Pieces at DB Could Be Supplemented for ‘22

Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange - What Do You Expect From the Jets in Free Agency?

Randy Lange - Robert Saleh and Jets Welcome 4 New Assistant Coaches

Randy Lange - Jim Richards, DB & Special-Teamer for Jets' Super Bowl Team, Has Died

Brian Costello - Jets re-sign safety Lamarcus Joyner to one-year deal

Max Goodman - New York Jets Re-Sign Safety Lamarcus Joyner in Free Agency

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Re-Sign Starter Lamarcus Joyner Ahead of Free Agency

Gary Phillips - 2022 NFL free agency: New York Jets re-sign Lamarcus Joyner

Michael Obermuller - Jets Re-Sign Safety Will Parks Ahead of Free Agency

Gary Phillips - 2022 NFL free agency: New York Jets re-sign S Will Parks

Phil Sullivan - Douglas Starts Making Roster Moves

Jaclyn Hendricks - Tim Tebow calls his first Jets press conference a 'disaster'

DJ Bien-Aime II - Jets must dive into free agency to fix the defense

Rich Cimini - Bad luck, bad decisions: Time for New York Jets to flip free-agent fortunes

Max Goodman - NFL Free Agency: Which Free Agents Will Return to New York Jets This Offseason?

Max Goodman - New York Jets Haven't Given Up on WR Denzel Mims Yet

Max Goodman - New York Jets re-sign OL Conor McDermott to one-year deal

David Wyatt-Hupton - Would swapping out McGovern for Jensen really improve the Jets?

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Rumors: Insider Eyes Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu as 2022 Target

Michael Obermuller - WATCH: Jets’ Zach Wilson Train With Fellow First-Round QB

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Encouraged to Sign Retired Colts Kicker Adam Vinatieri

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Rumors: Eagles’ Fletcher Cox Could Be a Trade Target

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Proposed Jets Trade Sends Multiple Picks for Cowboys’ Amari Cooper

Phil Sullivan - Jets Welcome 4 New Assistant Coaches

Brandyn Pokrass - 2022 NFL Combine: EDGE Talent Showed Up in Spades

Allen Settle - NY Jets overhaul defensive line in Georgia-heavy 7-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Justin Fried - NY Jets GM Joe Douglas willing to make a 'bold trade' this offseason

Justin Fried - NY Jets interested in signing LB Bobby Wagner, per report

Kristen Wong - Sam Darnold's trade value has 'cratered' much to NY Jets' delight

Justin Fried - 5 NY Jets free agent targets that weren't franchise tagged

Kristen Wong - NY Jets 'in talks with Joe Flacco,' plan to re-sign the veteran QB

Justin Fried - NY Jets must trade for DK Metcalf after the Russell Wilson trade

Mike Mitchell - 5 under-the-radar fits for the NY Jets in 2022 free agency

Gary Phillips - 2022 NFL mock draft: Who do Jets get post-Russell Wilson trade?

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: 10 possible Jets targets with ties to Robert Saleh

Tyler Calvaruso - 2022 NFL free agency: 6 new free agents Jets could be interested in

Tyler Greenawalt - New York Jets: 4 things to know about new coach Ben Wilkerson

Tyler Calvaruso - New York Jets: Marcus Maye receives new court date in DUI case

Marty Schupak - Schupak’s Draft Prospects Top 51, 2.0

Marty Schupak - NY Jets Mark Gastineau: Elite Pass Rusher!

Marty Schupak - Jets Coaches And Fans Beware Of NFL Combine Kool Aid!

Katie Francis - Jets news: New York and Super Bowl MVP mutual interest in free agency

Benedetto Vitale - 2 free agents the Jets must avoid signing in 2022 NFL free agency

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.