Podcast: Evaluating Jets Cornerbacks and Safeties

With free agency a few days ahead, today we close out the positional review podcast series. The final places left to evaluate are in the secondary. The Jets focused on building the front of their defense last year. They went with a lot of inexperience at the cornerback position and felt confident they would get steady veteran safety play.

Unfortunately both starting safeties suffered season ending injuries. This left the team weak at the position. At cornerback the team had ups and downs. There were some young players who emerged as potential long-term solutions. Others looked like potential depth players. Others still greatly struggled. On today’s podcast we talk about all of them. We also discuss some of the options if the Jets want to make a big move in the back of their defense.

Locked On Jets is now on YouTube. Subscribe and give the episode a thumbs up if you like it.