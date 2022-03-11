New York Jets Flight Connections 3/11/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets have re-signed veteran Lamarcus Joyner to a 1-year deal for the 2022 season. Joyner’s 2021 season was cut short after suffering a torn triceps in the game against the Carolina Panthers. Joyner is a good depth signing and if healthy, could play an important role with the team this upcoming season. With the Jets’ defensive side of the ball seemingly - and shockingly - more bare than the offensive side, it will be interesting to see the strategy implemented by Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh. The type of players they are able to bring in could hint at how the future of this defense will look. Keep an eye out as we inch closer to free agency. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
