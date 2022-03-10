Jets to Re-Sign Safeties Lamarcus Joyner and Will Parks

The new league year doesn’t officially begin until next week. Teams still have exclusive windows to negotiate with their own free agents for a couple of more days. This news isn’t exactly major, but the Jets will be re-signing two of their own safeties, Lamarcus Joyner and Will Parks.

Veteran S Lamarcus Joyner is re-signing a one-year deal with the NY Jets, per his agent @SunnyTheAgent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2022

Joyner, a veteran, signed a one year contract to join the Jets last offseason. The team had high hopes for him, but he suffered a season-ending injury early in the opener against Carolina.

Parks was claimed off waivers from Miami in December and started a pair of games in the then-depleted secondary.

I’m not expecting much from Parks aside from filling out the camp roster, but I can see the logic in bringing back Joyner. He only got $3 million last year. After missing a season, he was presumably cheap. I’m not sure I would feel comfortable with the Jets counting on him, but as an inexpensive depth player the team can do (and has done) worse. At the very least, he can provide a higher floor than Ashtyn Davis at the back of the defense.