Podcast: Jets Defensive Line and Linebacker Review

On today’s podcast we continue the positional review series. The focus turns to the guys up front on the defense, the linemen and the linebackers.

Based on the way the Jets have allocated resources, it is clear Robert Saleh places a premium on building the line. The unit was struck with injuries and disappointing performances last year, however.

At the linebacker position the Jets got up and down play. CJ Mosley and Quincy Williams had their moments but were both inconsistent. Jarrad Davis was consistent, but the constant was subpar play.

On this episode I talk about all of these players along with less prominent parts of the two units. I also discuss some of the options available looking forward into the offseason looking to upgrade these spots.

