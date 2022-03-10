New York Jets Flight Connections 3/10/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day! With rumors surrounding Dallas Cowboys’ WR Amari Cooper and him potentially being cut by the team, the Jets should be one of the teams ready to make a move to acquire him. Cooper is a legitimate WR1 who can provide sure hands and consistent production. Combining Cooper with the likes of Corey Davis and Elijah Moore could significantly improve the passing attack of the Jets going into the 2022 season. That not only would do wonders for Zach Wilson’s development, but it could also help the defense by keeping the offense on the field with constant production. If the OL can be shored up, the addition of a WR like Cooper could cause a drastic improvement in what we see going forward. Let’s see what Joe Douglas has up his sleeves as we approach the most exciting part of the offseason. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

