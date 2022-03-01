Podcast: Jets Positional Review Offensive Line Edition

On today’s podcast we continue the positional review series as the new league year approaches. Today the focus is on the offensive line.

When Joe Douglas was hired, he indicated rebuilding the unit was among his top priorities. He inherited a mess. There isn’t much doubt the unit has greatly improved during his tenure, but there are plenty of questions heading into the offseason. The Jets have some key decisions to make about how they will handle right guard and both tackle spots. There are also questions about how much more the team wants to invest in the line. Is a credible unit enough, or do the Jets want to turn this into a dominant unit that carries the offense? Today’s show discusses all of this and more.

